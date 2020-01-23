Photo album filled with decades of memories found at Goodwill in Chadds Ford

CHADDS FORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County woman who is trying to return a lifetime of memories to their rightful owner.These memories don't belong to Wendi Shaw or anyone she knows. But after paging through this photo album, she feels like she knows this family."I was like oh my heart! Cause this has got to be from the 50s all the way to the 90s," said Shaw.Wendi was shopping at the Goodwill in Chadds Ford when she made the discovery."I am a bit a treasure hunter and sometimes I see one photo or something, but I pick this album up and I was like this person's whole entire life is in here," said Shaw.The book is called "my gang,"Now, Wendi and the workers at Goodwill are hoping someone in these pictures recognizes themselves."The good thing is it's probably someone in this area because the donations that come into this store pretty much stay in this store," said Colleen Morrone, the CEO of Goodwill Delaware and Delaware County.The CEO says it happens more than you think where a family treasure is accidentally donated. But rarely does something this personal end up on the shelves."We'll try to find that donor is who donated it when we can. This was a little tricky because there's really no reference to any person in the book," said Morrone.No names, but decade's worth of memories begging to find their way back to the people who cherish them."I was like, I have to find this family so I bought it. It was $3. I was like this is a treasure. This is a real treasure," Shaw said.