Children sworn in as new U.S. citizens on July 4th

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Independence Day is one that 13 children will likely never forget.

Thursday afternoon, they became United States citizens.

The ceremony took place at the Betsy Ross House where they were administered the Oath of Allegiance.

The young ones received citizenship through their naturalized parents.

"It's truly special that you are all becoming citizens on Independence Day - nearly a block from Independence Hall, the birthplace of our country that you can now call your own," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. "We know that we are a more vibrant city because of our diversity, and look at the beauty of the diversity sitting here today."

Dressed in their patriotic best, the kids range from 6 to 12 years old. Their parents prouder than ever.
