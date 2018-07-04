SOCIETY

Community rallies to help Delaware couple in need

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 5 a.m. on July 4, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
We've all heard it before that we should check on our elderly neighbors during a heat wave, and for a couple in Wilmington, Delaware, that simple check-in now has the entire community helping them out.

It started on Sunday night when a neighbor of Robert and Julia King discovered that the couple had no electricity because they couldn't afford the bill.

That neighbor couldn't bear to see them swelter, so she reached out to her friends on Facebook.

Another neighbor, Chandra Pitts, says the response has been incredible.

"Within a couple hours we had an air conditioner donated. Me and another community member put it in the window. Other community members brought food for lunch and hot dinners. So, it's just been an amazing way to come together," Pitts said.

"She's a nice lady, and I really appreciate it," Robert King said.

Delmarva has restored the couple's electricity, and a crowdfunding site has raised $3,000 to help the couple pay off their electric bill.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodgood newsdelaware newsPhilly ProudWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
South Jersey woman celebrates 103rd birthday
'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete
Bed bug infestation closes library and arts center in Ventnor
Action News Update
More Society
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News