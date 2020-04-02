Coronavirus

All's quiet in Philadelphia as coronavirus cases soar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From afar, it was a picturesque view of Center City on Wednesday night. But don't let that fool you, this virus has changed a few things.

The shuttered restaurant industry is obvious. Dozens in Center City have simply boarded things up, that includes liquor stores fearful of a break-in.

Graffiti adds insult to injury.

On Boathouse Row, the famous lights are on, but garages were closed -- no evening rows Wednesday night.

At Love Park, the LOVE statue had no company.

On South Broad Street, a sax player could be heard loud and clear, there's hardly any street traffic to drown it out.

During the days, now you can see spring coming to life.

The cherry blossoms in Fairmount Park typically draw hundreds to see. But spring, this year, seems like an afterthought.

In South Philadelphia, Opening Day should be celebrated Thursday. But the gates are staying shut. Instead, a COVID-19 testing site is set up next door.
At dinner time, Pat's and Geno's barely had anyone and the Italian Market seemed baron.

In Old City, the Centennial Bell is still on schedule, but at this unique point in our history, the tours are not.

And all across the city's various business districts, the only shopping you can really do now is window shopping.

Action News drove through Baltimore And Passyunk avenues just to get a sample.

Foot traffic through these corridors is almost non-existent, minus a few joggers and walkers.

But what is still open are those restaurants offering take out, fighting to survive.
