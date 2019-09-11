Society

Date Col. Sanders? Chicken pitchman gets makeover for video game

Kentucky Fried Chicken is releasing a dating game with a young Colonel Sanders.

I Love You Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator allows you to play the "promising culinary student" alongside Col. Sanders.

"Do you have what it takes to be the business partner of and win the heart of the most famous chicken salesman of all time?" the game description reads. "Officially created by KFC. No, really."

While courting the Colonel, you also have to get through culinary school.

KFC says there are multiple hours of game, a secret ending and secret recipes.

The game comes out September 24.
