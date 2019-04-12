Society

Doylestown, Media, Manayunk up for 'Best Small Town Cultural Scene' title

Some Philadelphia-area locales are topping a nationwide contest for "Best Small Town Cultural Scene."

Here's how USA Today describes the choices:

"Bigger isn't always better, especially when it comes to these 20 small towns, each with a population of fewer than 30,000 people (as of the last census). What each lacks in size it makes up for with a big cultural punch - museums, art galleries, performing arts and busy event calendars."


Doylestown, Bucks County is currently No. 1.

USA Today says:
"This Pennsylvania town is home to the Doylestown Cultural District, where visitors will find both the Mercer Museum and James A. Michener Art Museum - home to a collection of Pennsylvania impressionist works - within steps of Main Street. The art deco County Theater, built in the 1930s, still screens movies."


Media, Delaware County is sitting at No. 4.

USA Today says:

"Media, Pennsylvania calls itself "Everybody's Hometown," as it's easy to make yourself comfortable and stay awhile in this historic corner of Delaware County. Cultural events shine here, including America's Music Festival Series and summer Dining Under the Stars. The Media Theatre puts on musical productions, concerts and performances just for kids."


And even though it is a section of Philadelphia, the website has the Manayunk neighborhood as No. 5.

USA Today says:
"This canal-edged town just minutes from central Philadelphia is home to more than 65 shops and galleries, some housed in restored historic warehouses from the early twentieth century. The town keeps a full calendar of cultural festivals, including the Streat Food Festival in April, Manayunk Arts Festival in June and Harvest Fest in September."


People can vote on their picks through noon on May 6. The 10 winning small towns will be revealed on Friday, May 17.
