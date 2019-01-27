Drexel students, faculty hold 26th Annual Pediatric AIDS Benefit Concert

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --Students and faculty from Drexel University College of Medicine held a concert for a great cause.
Action News was at the 26th Annual Pediatric AIDS Benefit Concert in University City.
The concert raised more than half a million dollars for the Dorothy Mann Center for Pediatric and Adolescent HIV at Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children.
The evening included dinner and dancing with current and future doctors.
