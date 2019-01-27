SOCIETY

Drexel students, faculty hold 26th Annual Pediatric AIDS Benefit Concert

EMBED </>More Videos

Drexel students, faculty hold 26th Annual Pediatric AIDS Benefit Concert. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on January 27, 2019.

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --
Students and faculty from Drexel University College of Medicine held a concert for a great cause.

Action News was at the 26th Annual Pediatric AIDS Benefit Concert in University City.

The concert raised more than half a million dollars for the Dorothy Mann Center for Pediatric and Adolescent HIV at Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children.

The evening included dinner and dancing with current and future doctors.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsdrexel universityconcert
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Pope challenged on sex abuse as young people take stage in Panama
PASNAP Union nurses approve new contract
Brooklyn man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Candy makers sued over claims they're ripping off their customers
More Society
Top Stories
Iconic 30th Street Station flip board removed
Woman shot while sitting in SUV in Southwest Philadelphia
Man hospitalized after being shot while leaving work in South Philadelphia
Man dies after crashing into utility pole, concrete wall in East Falls
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
20 dead as bombs target Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral
Pope challenged on sex abuse as young people take stage in Panama
Car flips over on Roosevelt Boulevard; man critically injured
Show More
Local workers hopeful as government slowly reopens
Case of man killed in broad daylight remains unsolved
Hard Rock casino testing sports betting in New Jersey
Sunoco says area around Chester County sinkhole is secure
3 injured in Wilmington triple shooting
More News