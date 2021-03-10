family

Elderly Doylestown couple enjoys long-awaited brunch after getting COVID vaccine

By and Cheryl Mettendorf
DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An elderly husband and wife in Doylestown, Pennsylvania have been able to resume their Sunday brunches together thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I am gonna give her a big kiss; a hug is only half the deal," said Bill Fuller moments before he greeted his wife of 72 years, Lola.

For the past several years, the couple, both 93 years old, have lived at the Wesley Enhanced Living facility in Doylestown.

Bill lives in the independent living wing and Lola lives in the health center.

The couple's daughter, Ann Teschner, says they are joined at the hip.

SEE ALSO: Family hosts nearly a year of Sunday Zoom calls during pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The Lawson family embraced Zoom and grew tighter in the process.



The Fullers used to have Sunday brunch every week at the nursing home since they moved there in 2012. But in March of 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic forced a pause on the activity there.

"I could tell by my father's visible appearance, facial expressions, his tone of his voice, I could tell it was really hard, especially at the beginning," she said.

It's been a year since they had that special bond and shared a meal. Action News was there to capture the moment.

"How is that?" asked Bill when he kissed Lola for the first time.

"Wonderful, do it again," she said.

RELATED: Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey



After all these years, they still like to reminisce about their first date.

"When I laced up your ice skates," Bill recalls.

Bill said the secret to their union lasting: limited fights and always kiss and makeup.

After seven decades, the words are few as they sit and eat. They slowly ate while just enjoying each other's company. Bill even shared his bacon. The moment was one they've shared countless times, but this one felt just a tad more special.

"They both looked younger to me on Sunday," said Teschner. "They just looked on top of their game."

At the end of the meal, both blew kisses at each other.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydoylestown boroughsocietycoronavirusfamilycovid 19 vaccinecommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FAMILY
Texas mom of 5 fighting COVID-19 after giving birth
Why the 'shecession' will last long after COVID pandemic ends
Some Pre-K to 2nd grade Philly students return to in-person learning
NJ laser tag experience brings your gaming fantasies to life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted in connection with murders in New Mexico & South Jersey
Bus transporting Coast Guard recruits crashes on AC Expressway
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Drexel advances to men's NCAA basketball tournament for first time in 25 years
Remains found in 1988 ID'd as missing pregnant teen
Philly pastor pushing to be proactive in fight against crime
Dog found severely abused gets adopted by first responder
Show More
15-year-old dies after shooting in Philadelphia
Biden dog Major in doghouse after injuring security agent
Philly could reach herd immunity from COVID by summer
NJ educators get vaccinated for COVID: 'Definitely a sense of relief'
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
More TOP STORIES News