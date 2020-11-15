Fears of second lockdown has many residents, business owners anxious

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first lockdown and the subsequent supply shortages caught many by surprise. As people grow more concerned about a second lockdown, they said they're ready."So stocking up on toilet paper because that was a hot commodity during the first lockdown," said Chris Jones of Wayne. "I think stocking up on alcohol too, that's another priority."Officials in the Philadelphia suburbs like Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties are sounding the alarm as coronavirus cases skyrocket."I think if we don't flatten the surge, then our hospitals are going to quickly, be in trouble," said Montgomery County board of commissioners chair Valerie Arkoosh.Jeff Cellucci of Fairmount said, "I am concerned there's going to be another lockdown. Primarily not for myself but for the business owners."Drexel Hill hairstylist Danielle Millio said clients are just now getting comfortable with coming back in for appointments but says if there's another lockdown, she fears what the long term effects will be."People are hesitant now, so as the numbers go up, people will continue to be hesitant," said Millio.Owners and workers at nail salons were also hit hard, during the first lockdown and say they're feeling anxious at the idea of having to shut down again."People who work here, they depend on their job and the money so they can survive and pay for the school, the education of their children," said Christina An of Broomall.Officials in counties like Bucks, Chester, and Delaware say they do not want another shutdown like earlier in the year. They emphasized the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing.