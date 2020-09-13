Society

Gun violence in Philadelphia: Town Hall Discussion and Resources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc recently hosted a 'Building It Better Together Town Hall' on gun violence.

Shootings are escalating in the City of Philadelphia as is the homicide rate.

What is causing the spike in violence, and more importantly, what can be done to turn it around?

In this 6abc - Building It Better Together Town Hall, Action News Anchor Sharrie Williams has a conversation with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other community leaders and influencers. They are talking about solutions, 21st century policing and new steps to prevent violence. They are also answering questions from 6abc viewers.
Watch the entire town hall above.

Gun violence resources



Father's Day Rally Committee
215-696-5362
Website
Facebook

Mothers In Charge
215-228-1718
Website
Facebook
Twitter

Police Athletic League (PAL)
215-291-9000
Website
Facebook
Twitter

ManUpPHL
215-751-8000
Website
Facebook
Twitter

NoMo Foundation
267-787-5879
Website
Facebook
Twitter

Philadelphia Anti-Drug / Anti-Violence Network (PAAN)
215-940-0550
Website
Facebook
Twitter

Black Male Community Council of Philadelphia
215-275-4015
267-721-3906
Website
Facebook

Mantua Civic Association
267-227-9045
Website
Facebook

One Day At A Time (ODAAT)
215-226-7860
Website
Facebook
Twitter

Team Inc/Men of Courage
215-554-1427
Website
Facebook

Town WatchIntegrated Services
215-686-1459
Website

Every Murder Is Real Healing Center (E.M.I.R.)
215-848-4068
Website
Facebook

Unity in the Community
Website
Facebook

Hands Up- Put Guns Down
267-415-1333
Website

Black Men Uniting Black Men/ 100 Black Men Philadelphia
267-238-2900, ext 3
Website
Facebook
Twitter

Blackwell Cultural Alliance
215-821-8701
Email
Facebook

Cradle to Grave
Website
Facebook

The CHARLES Foundation
412-242-7537
Website
Facebook

Millcreek on the Move
Facebook

Jarell Christopher Seay Love & Laughter Foundation
484-995-2675
Website
Facebook

Philadelphia Collaborative Violence Prevention Center
Website

Young Chances Foundation
267-585-2923
Website
Facebook
Twitter

Sultan Jihad Ahmad Community Foundation (JACF)
215-787-0857
Website

Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia
215-567-6776
Website
Facebook
Twitter

Government / City / Civic Resources



Office of Violence Prevention
215-686-0789
Website

Mayor's Office of Black Male Engagement
215-686-0811
Website
Facebook
Twitter

Millennial Advisory Committee (MAC)/ Mayor's Office of Youth Engagement
Website
Facebook

Pathways to Reform, Transformation and Reconciliation Initiative
Website

City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (Special Committee of Gun Violence Prevention)
215-686-3412
Website
Facebook

State Senator Sharif Street
215-227-6161
Website
Facebook
