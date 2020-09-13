Gun violence in Philadelphia: Town Hall Discussion and Resources

Shootings are escalating in the City of Philadelphia as is the homicide rate.
What is causing the spike in violence, and more importantly, what can be done to turn it around?
In this 6abc - Building It Better Together Town Hall, Action News Anchor Sharrie Williams has a conversation with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other community leaders and influencers. They are talking about solutions, 21st century policing and new steps to prevent violence. They are also answering questions from 6abc viewers.
Watch the entire town hall above.
Gun violence resources
Father's Day Rally Committee
215-696-5362
Website
Mothers In Charge
215-228-1718
Website
Police Athletic League (PAL)
215-291-9000
Website
ManUpPHL
215-751-8000
Website
NoMo Foundation
267-787-5879
Website
Philadelphia Anti-Drug / Anti-Violence Network (PAAN)
215-940-0550
Website
Black Male Community Council of Philadelphia
215-275-4015
267-721-3906
Website
Mantua Civic Association
267-227-9045
Website
One Day At A Time (ODAAT)
215-226-7860
Website
Team Inc/Men of Courage
215-554-1427
Website
Town WatchIntegrated Services
215-686-1459
Website
Every Murder Is Real Healing Center (E.M.I.R.)
215-848-4068
Website
Unity in the Community
Website
Hands Up- Put Guns Down
267-415-1333
Website
Black Men Uniting Black Men/ 100 Black Men Philadelphia
267-238-2900, ext 3
Website
Blackwell Cultural Alliance
215-821-8701
Cradle to Grave
Website
The CHARLES Foundation
412-242-7537
Website
Millcreek on the Move
Jarell Christopher Seay Love & Laughter Foundation
484-995-2675
Website
Philadelphia Collaborative Violence Prevention Center
Website
Young Chances Foundation
267-585-2923
Website
Sultan Jihad Ahmad Community Foundation (JACF)
215-787-0857
Website
Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia
215-567-6776
Website
Government / City / Civic Resources
Office of Violence Prevention
215-686-0789
Website
Mayor's Office of Black Male Engagement
215-686-0811
Website
Millennial Advisory Committee (MAC)/ Mayor's Office of Youth Engagement
Website
Pathways to Reform, Transformation and Reconciliation Initiative
Website
City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (Special Committee of Gun Violence Prevention)
215-686-3412
Website
State Senator Sharif Street
215-227-6161
Website