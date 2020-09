Gun violence in Philadelphia: Town Hall Discussion and Resources

Previous 6abc Town Halls:

Gun violence resources

Government / City / Civic Resources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc recently hosted a 'Building It Better Together Town Hall' on gun violence.Shootings are escalating in the City of Philadelphia as is the homicide rate What is causing the spike in violence, and more importantly, what can be done to turn it around?In this, Action News Anchor Sharrie Williams has a conversation with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other community leaders and influencers. They are talking about solutions, 21st century policing and new steps to prevent violence. They are also answering questions from 6abc viewers.Watch the entire town hall above.Father's Day Rally Committee215-696-5362Mothers In Charge215-228-1718Police Athletic League (PAL)215-291-9000ManUpPHL215-751-8000NoMo Foundation267-787-5879Philadelphia Anti-Drug / Anti-Violence Network (PAAN)215-940-0550Black Male Community Council of Philadelphia215-275-4015267-721-3906Mantua Civic Association267-227-9045One Day At A Time (ODAAT)215-226-7860Team Inc/Men of Courage215-554-1427Town WatchIntegrated Services215-686-1459Every Murder Is Real Healing Center (E.M.I.R.)215-848-4068Unity in the CommunityHands Up- Put Guns Down267-415-1333Black Men Uniting Black Men/ 100 Black Men Philadelphia267-238-2900, ext 3Blackwell Cultural Alliance215-821-8701Cradle to GraveThe CHARLES Foundation412-242-7537Millcreek on the MoveJarell Christopher Seay Love & Laughter Foundation484-995-2675Philadelphia Collaborative Violence Prevention CenterYoung Chances Foundation267-585-2923Sultan Jihad Ahmad Community Foundation (JACF)215-787-0857Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia215-567-6776Office of Violence Prevention215-686-0789Mayor's Office of Black Male Engagement215-686-0811Millennial Advisory Committee (MAC)/ Mayor's Office of Youth EngagementPathways to Reform, Transformation and Reconciliation InitiativeCity Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (Special Committee of Gun Violence Prevention)215-686-3412State Senator Sharif Street215-227-6161