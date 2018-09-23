Hundreds mark Hurricane Maria anniversary with rally near Trump resort

Hundreds of people marked the one year anniversary since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico by holding a large rally outside of President Trump's Florida estate.The protesters made their presence known outside of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida Saturday.They blasted music, honked horns and waved Puerto Rican flags to let the president know they were angry over the administration's handling of the devastation following the storm.Nearly 3,000 people were killed, and more than a half million homes were damaged.------