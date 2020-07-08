Jemele Hill on her role bringing Disney, Colin Kaepernick together for docuseries

BIG NEWS! We are proud to announce our newest collaboration with @Disney across all of their platforms. We’ll be working to elevate Black and Brown creators, starting with our co-founder @Kaepernick7’s documentary series. More to come! https://t.co/6UmaXHCv4Q pic.twitter.com/tOlh2AaLbT — RA Vision Media (@RAVisionMedia) July 6, 2020

Very excited to announce that I’ll be serving as a producer on @Kaepernick7’s docuseries, as part of his production deal with ESPN/Disney and content collaboration w/ @TheUndefeated. I consider it an honor to play any role in telling Colin’s story https://t.co/awYuC3VIRe — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 6, 2020

I am excited for this partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers & producers. I look forward to sharing culturally impactful and inspiring projects. https://t.co/MXidGoWXNZ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 6, 2020

BRISTOL, Connecticut (WPVI) -- It's been a little over four years since former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick took his last professional snap.Faced with controversy amid kneeling during the national anthem, Kaepernick teamed up with Disney and American journalist Jemele Hill on a docuseries to tell his life story.On Monday, Kaepernick's production team RA Vision Media announced a historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms.Working on several exclusive projects with ESPN Films, Kaepernick, Hill and other members of the project plan to bring awareness surrounding his journey and fight amid racial inequality and police brutality.The series will include new interviews and other never-before-seen elements. Documenting Kaepernick's last five years is the first project in development."The collaboration that I have with Colin on his docuseries, I think that it's going to be something that historically people look back on," said Jemele Hill. "And get a really firm understanding about why he protested, what he sacrificed by protesting and how its life changed forever. "Hill, who's serving as a producer on Kaepernick's docuseries says it's an honor to play the role telling Colin's story."This is one of the biggest stories of my lifetime as a journalist," said Hill. "When I think about some of the important sports stories that sports journalists have been around for in the past, I can only imagine what it was like to cover Muhammad Ali in real-time defending his right to not go to war."A former member of Disney's ESPN, Hill says she's always acknowledged Kaepernick is on the right side of history and believes this partnership is an opportunity to help reflect just that."As much as people look at the unrest that we're going through right now, it was a similar period of unrest," said Hill. "The difference is when he decided to take the knee, he did not have the same kind of public support and public dialogue behind him that we're seeing now."Kaepernick's vision isn't just about content, but empowerment Hill says.And she believes it was important to use her influence to help elevate the voices involved in this project."The beauty of this collaboration through Disney and ESPN, is that Colin has been able to build an enormous and immense platform," added Hill.Just like Kaepernick, Hill says she's committed to elevating and empowering Black and brown voices."There's a lot of very talented people at ESPN, Black and brown people, they deserve the opportunity to be apart of what I think we be a significant culture change," said Hill.