SOCIETY

Remembering George H. W. Bush: Kid fails to convince George H.W. Bush to reconsider broccoli

EMBED </>More Videos

The life and career of George HW Bush (AP Photo/Eric Gay / Shutterstock)

A young boy tried to convince former President George H.W. Bush to reconsider eating broccoli, but failed at his attempt.

On Saturday, the former president and father of George W. Bush tweeted out a letter from a 5-year-old named Cooper. In the letter, Cooper urges Bush to give broccoli a second chance because the veggie is good for him.


Bush said he was proud of Cooper's interest in healthy eating, but he would not give the vegetable another shot.

In 1990, Bush famously talked about his dislike for broccoli and had it banned on Air Force One.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrengeorge h.w. bushsocial mediatwitterfoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
George HW Bush nation's longest-living president
More Society
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
Suspect sought for leaving hate messages in Philadelphia
Burglar steals from sleeping nuns in Chester County
Woman, 89, found dead after raging fire in Sea Isle City
Pedestrian injured in apparent hit-and-run in Langhorne
Bus aide arrested for allegedly assaulting Delaware Co. student
Major earthquakes cause widespread damage in Anchorage, Alaska
Pennsylvania state lawmaker gets probation in bribery case
Show More
Praise for special needs workers in Cherry Hill
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
Tariff tensions shadow US, Canada, Mexico trade pact signing
DA: Delco man sexually abused child, took video of attacks
Woman stabbed multiple times in Philly motorcycle club
More News