Society

Little Debbie releases 2019 snack cake rankings on Twitter and fans aren't happy

Little Debbie fans took to Twitter to express their disagreements with the recently released 2019 ranking of the company's snacks.

The top tier section titled "legends" included Oatmeal Pies, Christmas Tree Cakes and Nutty Bars.



The Twitter-verse went mad with comments such as, "Where are the Banana Twins?" "Where are the Fudge Rounds?" And "This seems almost disrespectful to Zebra Cakes."

One woman tweeted, "There's a lot of errors here. Mostly the glaring one where they put Oatmeal Cookies on the Legends list, Zebra Cakes, Swiss Rolls and Star Crunches are your snack cake triplets."

There's also a lot of buzz about Swiss Rolls which landed in the second tier called "You see it, you want it."

To which Little Debbie has stepped back in to say, "Should we adjust their ranking?"



So far 70 percent voted "Yes make it a legend."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysnackstwittercake
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phillies RF Bryce Harper out for paternity leave
Video shows man being dragged from Center City McDonald's
Police identify man killed in crash between SUV and NJ Transit van
AccuWeather Alert: Not as hot, spotty showers today
Road closures, parking restrictions announced for Made in America
Carjacking near Temple campus caught on tape; 2 men sought
Suspect's bail not revoked in fatal stabbing of real estate developer
Show More
Wallet thieves caught on video targeting elderly customers in Abington Township
Record-breaking crowd expected at the Linc for USWNT friendly match
Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider inside woman's ear
'Where do you park?': Bike lane battle brewing in South Philly
Stabbing investigation in Washington Township
More TOP STORIES News