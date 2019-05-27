memorial day

Things to do this Memorial Day in and around Philadelphia

The annual ceremony at the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Penn's Landing is later Monday, but throughout the day people will be to the memorial to read the wall of names and reflect.

Monday afternoon in Washington Square there will be the annual wreath laying and commemoration at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

This ceremony honors those who sacrificed their lives from the civil and revolutionary wars and all other wars and conflicts.

A wreath laying will also take place in Bridesburg before their annual parade which always draws a crowd.

That parade kicks off at 10 a.m. with lots of music and local youth groups.

The Memorial Day parade in media is another big one. It also starts at 10 a.m, with no shortage of red white and blue.This year special guests include a 98-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor and a World War II veteran who turns 100 in June.

Whatever you are doing Monday, just make sure you take the time to remember why we are marking this holiday: remembering and honoring people who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
