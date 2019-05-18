Society

Local veteran who started non-profit surprised on 'Rachael Ray'

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- An Army Veteran from Glassboro, New Jersey, who now helps other veterans in need, received a big surprise on the "Rachael Ray" show.

Sergeant Mark Eberle created the non-profit Paws Healing Heroes, which trains rescue dogs to help veterans for free.

He thought he was going on "Rachael Ray" to talk about the organization, but instead, Rachael set up a surprise reunion with five of the veterans and service dogs he helped match.

The emotional surprise continued when she announced a $7,000 donation to help him build a new facility to train the dogs.

Petmate also provided 100 collars and leashes for future shelter dogs Mark and his team are going to train.
