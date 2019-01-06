U.S. & WORLD

Man orders diamond bracelet for wife, receives 48 of them

Man orders diamond bracelet for wife, receives 48 of them. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on January 6, 2019.

A Mississippi man got quite the Christmas surprise when he opened the box containing the gift he'd ordered for his wife.

Dale Dickerson had gone online to buy a $2,000 diamond bracelet for his wife, and he got a whole lot more than he paid for.

Inside the box, 48 diamond bracelets with no bill, no note, just a handwritten label.

Dickerson was shocked and called the company to let them know their mistake.

"A manager came on and I could tell he had a lot of panic in his voice," said Dickerson.

The company was very appreciative for Dickerson's honesty and sent them a pair of diamond earrings as a thank you.

A nice bonus for doing the right thing.

(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
