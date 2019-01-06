Man orders diamond bracelet for wife, receives 48 of them

A Mississippi man got quite the Christmas surprise when he opened the box containing the gift he'd ordered for his wife.
Dale Dickerson had gone online to buy a $2,000 diamond bracelet for his wife, and he got a whole lot more than he paid for.
Inside the box, 48 diamond bracelets with no bill, no note, just a handwritten label.
Dickerson was shocked and called the company to let them know their mistake.
"A manager came on and I could tell he had a lot of panic in his voice," said Dickerson.
The company was very appreciative for Dickerson's honesty and sent them a pair of diamond earrings as a thank you.
A nice bonus for doing the right thing.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddiamonds
societyu.s. & worlddiamonds