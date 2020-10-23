Many choosing to skip trick-or-treating this Halloween due to COVID-19

If there was ever an inflatable scary Halloween figure made, it's likely Jerry Witten has it. Virtually every square inch of his yard on Saxer Avenue in Springfield, Delaware County is covered in them much to the kids' delight.
"Yeah, the kids needed this. Truthfully, I don't know if the kids like it more, or the grown ups like it more," said Witten.
It would seem to take one brave trick-or-treater to step up for a Snickers bar, but will there be trick-or-treaters this year? Shanta Scott says not her kids.
"The plan is we're going to Sesame Place to do the drive-thru for trick-or-treating and then we're going to Frightland," said Scott of Ridely Township.
A survey taken by See's Candies found that 50% of American families plan to stay in this year and watch scary movies instead. And 30% will be turning off their lights and boycott the usual candy giveaway. For those planning to welcome trick or treaters, 30% will be leaving their candy in bowls outside to enable social distancing.
Another study, published in "Choices," a publication of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association, depicts a similar picture, saying only 59% of households are likely to allow their children to trick-or-treat this year.
Jessica Paine says she will take her daughter out to carry on the tradition.
"We're gonna do our best to socially distance and stay as safe as we can, but the kids have had so much taken from them this year," said Paine.
"We're gonna wear masks, we're gonna go. I just think they've been through a lot this year and they deserve to go," said Nicole Antonella of Newtown Square.