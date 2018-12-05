U.S. & WORLD

Remembering George H.W. Bush

WASHINGTON (WPVI) --
The Bush family looked on Wednesday as the casket departed the Capitol to begin the journey to the National Cathedral. President George W. Bush was clearly moved by the scene.

At the National Cathedral, a remarkable collection of dignitaries awaited the arrival of the procession.

All five living presidents joined leaders from around the country and the world.

The hearse passed the White House on the way before arriving at the cathedral around 11 a.m.

The Bush family entered the cathedral and in a sweet show of friendship, President Bush appeared to sneak Michelle Obama a piece of candy - as they've done in the past.

Then, the funeral for the 41st president commenced.

George Herbert Walker Bush was remembered by those who knew him well for his service, his fidelity, his humor, and his love of country and family.

And then his son, 43rd president of the United States spoke of all his father taught him.

"Every day of his 73 years of marriage, dad taught us all what it means to be a great husband. He married his sweetheart. He adored her. He laughed and cried with her. He was dedicated to her, totally," said Bush.

He became emotional at the very end.

"Well, Dad, we're going to remember you for exactly that and much more. And we're going to miss you. Your decency, sincerity and kind soul will stay with us forever," he said.

