New Jersey postal worker credited with saving resident's life

New Jersey postal worker credited with saving resident's life. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on March 27, 2019.

MERCER COUNTY, N,J. (WPVI) -- A postal worker is being credited with saving the life of someone on her route.

On Wednesday morning, the United States Postal Service recognized Margot Townsend during a ceremony at the post office in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

In mid-January, she noticed mail was piling up outside an elderly resident's mailbox.



Townsend then heard the person yelling out for help and she called 911.

First responders say the person had a medical emergency. They credit Townsend with saving the customer's life.
