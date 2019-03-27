New Jersey postal worker credited with saving resident's life

MERCER COUNTY, N,J. (WPVI) -- A postal worker is being credited with saving the life of someone on her route.On Wednesday morning, the United States Postal Service recognized Margot Townsend during a ceremony at the post office in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.In mid-January, she noticed mail was piling up outside an elderly resident's mailbox.Townsend then heard the person yelling out for help and she called 911.First responders say the person had a medical emergency. They credit Townsend with saving the customer's life.