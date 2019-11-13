Society

New Jersey WWII vet asks for 102 birthday cards, receives over 1,000

PARAMUS, New Jersey -- A World War II veteran in New Jersey is receiving birthday cards from around the world.

Michael Diederich turns 102-years-old on November 20th.

When the staff at the CareOne care facility in Paramus asked him what he wanted for his birthday, he replied with 102 birthday cards.



So, the staff turned to social media, and now the cards are flooding in.



So far, Diederich has received more than 1,000 cards.

Diederich flew 35 missions during World War II as a nose gunner and bombardier.

