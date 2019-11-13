New Jersey WWII vet asks for 102 birthday cards, receives over 1,000

On 11/20, CareOne at the Cupola will be celebrating their resident #WWII hero, Michael Diederich's 102nd #birthday. Michael has asked for 102 birthday cards! Please send our #hero cards to CareOne at the Cupola 100 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652. Let's help him his #wish! pic.twitter.com/ssnu82mz4T — CareOne Management (@CareOneMgt) October 11, 2019

PARAMUS, New Jersey -- A World War II veteran in New Jersey is receiving birthday cards from around the world.Michael Diederich turns 102-years-old on November 20th.When the staff at the CareOne care facility in Paramus asked him what he wanted for his birthday, he replied with 102 birthday cards.So, the staff turned to social media, and now the cards are flooding in.So far, Diederich has received more than 1,000 cards.Diederich flew 35 missions during World War II as a nose gunner and bombardier.