Society

New Jersey IHOP waitress surprised with $1,200 cash tip

PATERSON, New Jersey -- Nearly a dozen people surprised a New Jersey waitress with a $1,200 cash tip as an early holiday gift.

Zellie Thomas and a group of his friends left the tip with Angelica Alicea, a waitress at a Paterson IHOP restaurant on Saturday.

Each person brought $100 to the restaurant and handed it to the unsuspecting waitress.

"The waitress was so shocked that she tried to return the money at first," said Thomas.

"I cried, I cried a half hour on and off," said Alicea.

The group wanted to show Alicea appreciation for the way she treats everyone that she serves every single day.

Alicea was grateful.

"It uplifted my spirit because some people care and they were paying attention, and that feels really good at any time of the year," said Alicea.

"I hope the tip inspires others to do good deeds for strangers," said Thomas. "I really hope this shows people that there's power in community and all it takes is a group of friends to come together and change someone else's life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypatersonpassaic countytippingact of kindnessgood samaritanfeel goodbe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Rain and Ice Continues
Children find parents dead in Cedarbrook murder-suicide: Police
High-risk move helps stop massive fire at ethanol storage facility
Troubleshooters Update: Arrest warrant issued for sex offender minister
12 shots fired in West Oak Lane, teen killed
NJ lawmakers pass marijuana referendum for 2020 ballot
Getaway van crashes into Ross near Seattle, 11 injured
Show More
NJ passes bill letting those without documents get licenses
Hero nurse honored for saving student's life
Couple marries at Calif. grave to honor bride's grandfather
Driver strikes pedestrian in Northampton County
Police identify victims of fatal Mayfair crash; driver arrested
More TOP STORIES News