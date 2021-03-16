PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia nonprofit Legacy of Hope has been helping those battling cancer with free grocery deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's a heartwarming mission that involves local hospitals, community police officers and Brown's Shop Rite grocery stores.
Every Tuesday through the nonprofits' Emergency Patient Support Network, officers load up on groceries, which are discounted at three stores.
From there they head out to drop off the groceries to families on the brink of going hungry.
"A lot of these families are too sick or don't have the means to go out and get the food. Obviously, with COVID it's made it even worse," said Legacy of Hope CEO Michael Rowe.
The officers drop off blessings and the need varies each week. Every family receives two weeks of free groceries. All the food is carefully picked out by an oncology nutritionist.
Legacy of Hope works with all hospitals and social workers in the Philadelphia area.
"Coming from a family with grandparents and aunts (and) losing them to cancer, it's no greater joy than to be able to show up at someone's house with a bunch of groceries," said Officer Lynneice Hill said.
Patrick Connors of South Philadelphia, who is battling terminal prostate cancer, said he is grateful for the help. He said the officers who volunteer are unsung heroes.
The food was also a huge blessing for Margaret Cherry of South Philadelphia who is battling both bone and uterine cancer.
"That somebody really cares enough about me to do this," she exclaimed.
To learn how you can help, CLICK HERE.
Philly nonprofit helps feed those battling cancer during pandemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News