Heartwarming video shows officers playing basketball with kids

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of Philadelphia police officers from the 18th police district were spotted playing a game of pick-up basketball with some great kids.

It happened at 47th and Locust streets in West Philadelphia.

And as the video shows, the officers got game!

In full uniform, Sean Matarazzo, Andi Saiki, Matthew Langan, Joshua Torres and Lavar Jeffrey took a moment to engage the youth in a positive manner.

Action News viewer Syreeta Williams sent us the video, which was taken on Thursday on the Fourth of July.

The cops did well but word is the kids won the game!
