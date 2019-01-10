Ohio school resource officer removed after giving principal a parking ticket

A spat over a parking spot in Ohio is pitting a school principal against police.At a school in Youngstown, there's a no parking zone between two handicapped spaces.Apparently, people have been parking there illegally for a long time, including the school principal.Police say they have had enough, so the school resource officer wrote up a ticket and left it on the principal's windshield."Within one hour, the superintendent had ordered two administrators to go to Jefferson and asked that the school resource officer be removed from the school," says Michael Stabile of the Warren Police Department.That left the school without a police officer on campus during the day, and they still don't have one.That officer doesn't want to return, and the school district is standing by the way the superintendent handled the whole thing.------