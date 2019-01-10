U.S. & WORLD

Ohio school resource officer removed after giving principal a parking ticket

EMBED </>More Videos

Ohio school resource officer removed after giving principal a parking ticket. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 10, 2019.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WPVI) --
A spat over a parking spot in Ohio is pitting a school principal against police.

At a school in Youngstown, there's a no parking zone between two handicapped spaces.

Apparently, people have been parking there illegally for a long time, including the school principal.

Police say they have had enough, so the school resource officer wrote up a ticket and left it on the principal's windshield.

"Within one hour, the superintendent had ordered two administrators to go to Jefferson and asked that the school resource officer be removed from the school," says Michael Stabile of the Warren Police Department.

That left the school without a police officer on campus during the day, and they still don't have one.

That officer doesn't want to return, and the school district is standing by the way the superintendent handled the whole thing.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldprincipalbig talkers
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
WATCH: Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass
Texas police say child's abduction staged to cover crime
USA faces 1.4 billion pound cheese surplus
Family sues Lifetime after family portrait used in movie without permission
Trump threatens to declare nat'l emergency, says Mexico will pay 'indirectly' for wall
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Family sues Lifetime after family portrait used in movie without permission
Meghan Markle gets her royal charities
Mummer killed in South Philly crash to be laid to rest
Final respects paid to retired Camden police officer
More Society
Top Stories
Boy, 3, seriously hurt in crash during police chase on I-95
Student stabbed by another student at Barry Elementary
Suspect charged after fatal fight at South Philadelphia park
5 crew members taken to hospital after Philly to Ft. Lauderdale flight
Ocean Resort Casino changing hands after just 6 months
Death of Camden toddler found in alleyway ruled homicide
WATCH: Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass
Trump threatens to declare nat'l emergency, says Mexico will pay 'indirectly' for wall
Show More
Texas police say child's abduction staged to cover crime
Naked man ID'ed in wrong way I-95 chase through Del., Pa.
Manhunt in South Philly for man who fled after police chase, crash
Code Blue in effect in Philadelphia
Fire engulfs KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Wilmington; firefighter injured
More News