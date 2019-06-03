Society

Phillie Phanatic surprises life-long fan for 103rd birthday

CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Phillie Phanatic surprised a life-long Phillies fan for her 103rd birthday on Sunday.

Rose Liott suffered a stroke in November.

But her daughter says even now, her mother sits in front of her TV at the St. Francis Home in Cumru Township every game night, with her stuffed Philly Phanatic in hand.

"Always had the Phillies on, no matter when they were playing or who they were playing," Rose's daughter, Mary Joe Wieder said.

Some of Liott's favorite Phillies players are Hall of Famers from the 1950s and 60s, including Jim Bunning and Robin Roberts
