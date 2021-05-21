Phillies join entourage of supporters to surprise military hero in South Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies joined the Warrior Watch Riders and an entourage of supporters on Thursday to salute a military hero in Pennsauken, New Jersey.It was quite a surprise for First Sergeant Arthur "Sonny" Wimberly and his service dog Juno."It's hard to put into words how much this means," says Sergeant Wimberly."It was absolutely amazing to see so many people and support me for something I did many years ago. I never looked at it as anything. I was just doing my job," he said.Sergeant Wimberly is a Vietnam Army veteran who has multiple sclerosis. He's a para-athlete and an avid Phillies fan.On Thursday, both Sergeant Wimberly and his dog Juno got matching jerseys."It's wonderful," he says. "I'm surprised about this whole day."Sergeant Wimberly and Juno will also be throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the "Phillies Salute to Service Night presented by Toyota" during Friday night's game against the Red Sox.