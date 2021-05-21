feel good

Phillies join entourage of supporters to surprise military hero in South Jersey

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Phillies join entourage of supporters to surprise military hero

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies joined the Warrior Watch Riders and an entourage of supporters on Thursday to salute a military hero in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

It was quite a surprise for First Sergeant Arthur "Sonny" Wimberly and his service dog Juno.

"It's hard to put into words how much this means," says Sergeant Wimberly.

"It was absolutely amazing to see so many people and support me for something I did many years ago. I never looked at it as anything. I was just doing my job," he said.

Sergeant Wimberly is a Vietnam Army veteran who has multiple sclerosis. He's a para-athlete and an avid Phillies fan.

On Thursday, both Sergeant Wimberly and his dog Juno got matching jerseys.

"It's wonderful," he says. "I'm surprised about this whole day."

Sergeant Wimberly and Juno will also be throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the "Phillies Salute to Service Night presented by Toyota" during Friday night's game against the Red Sox.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiapennsaukenphiladelphia philliesarmyfeel goodveteran
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
15-year-old student graduates from Montgomery County Community College
Toddler shows off stuffed cat to leopard at Philadelphia Zoo
Criss-cross abs - Today's Tip
Parents of Havertown supporting moms through pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Serial stalker, rapist on the run in Philadelphia region: Police
Are local police departments diverse as communities they serve?
Video shows coach punching player during lacrosse game
Man beaten to death behind bars: 'He had a broken neck'
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
Warning issued after video shows children rescued at Jersey shore
MVP down to Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid as NBA announces awards finalists
Show More
3 teens killed in Kelly Drive crash identified
Mother accused of killing toddler faces new charges in murder-for-hire plot
Safety ambassadors program aims to deter hate against Asian Americans
Top-ranked high school pole vaulter trying to break national record
Philly business owners, residents at odds over parking
More TOP STORIES News