Philly Proud

Philly man uses Instagram page to help businesses, build community

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly man uses Instagram page to help businesses, build community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is using social media to promote togetherness, community and friendship.

Mike View, a born and raised Scranton man, moved to Philadelphia in 2014 and currently lives in the city's Roxborough neighborhood. The transition was difficult since he didn't know anyone, so he began an Instagram page to connect with the community through fitness. He called it "Pancakes and Protein Shakes."

"Pancakes and Proteins Shakes started out as a fitness-driven page. These gyms would bring me to different restaurants and in short I would start changing the way I was thinking," said View.

That thinking took him from running a health and fitness page to promoting Philly businesses, artists, and restaurants all with Instagram photos. It's morphed into a page with three principles: support all things local, adopt don't shop, and giving back. Today, they have almost 16,000 followers, and the page continues to evolve.



"I'm here just promoting togetherness, community, friendship, and we made a page based around that and everyone gravitated toward that," said View.

He realized he could use the platform to help local businesses in need, too. In March of 2020, he started a fundraiser through the page for the Pennsylvania SPCA after a $60 donation jar was stolen and ended up raising $1,600 in an hour and a half.

"I thought wow this is really something," he recalled.

Inspired to raise more money, View began selling Pancakes and Protein Shakes shirts, donating the profits to local charities. Last year they raised over $11,400 for organizations like Kisses for Kyle and Autism Cares.

"The important part is just giving back to the community, empower the community, and we vote every day with our dollar," said View. "People need to understand that if they're not here doing something for others, none of this means anything if you're not making this a better place."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiasocietycommunityfeel goodphilly proud
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
North Philly man uses podcast to shine light on community
Philly woman's organization encourages mental health conversations
NYC transplant starts bagel business in Philly with focus on giving back
Former Temple football player giving back for mental health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students at Radnor High School walk out in protest over school mascot
Pat Croce talks cancer fight, helping others through 'HEALED' movement
MOVE members react to learning children's remains could be at universities
Woman looking for South Jersey EMT who saved her life 20 years ago
Delaware officer suffered severe head injuries during attack
Gov. Murphy boosts indoor capacity limits for proms, weddings
Car split in half after violent crash on Roosevelt Blvd.
Show More
Pa. population lag costs state electoral vote, US House seat
Biden will announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday, sources say
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get
Clinics rush to vaccinate as some see surplus of supply
American tourists may be allowed to travel to Europe this summer
More TOP STORIES News