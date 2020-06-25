Coronavirus: Philadelphia region moves to green phase. Here's what you should know

From shopping malls, to restaurant dining rooms, preparations were underway on Thursday.
Inside Spavia King of Prussia, a trainer was seen teaching staff on how to disinfect and handle clients. The new franchise is working through the kinks and will open next week at 50% capacity per state guidelines.
"We take their temperature to make sure they are not elevated. We will make sure everything is clean, we will ask a few COVID questions, all our team members will have masks," said Adrienne Byrd, who owns the Spavia Franchise.
Over in Phoenixville, at Sedona Tap House, tables were being distanced six feet apart.
"After talking with patrons over the last week or so, we don't think there is going to be a big demand," said owner Dave Trout.
The indoor bar has similar spacing, only four common people can sit together at the bar.
"You can have groups of four common people, so if one guy comes by himself, no one can use these seats," said Trout.
Linda Walker, who lives in Dauphin County, has already been in the green phase.
She says, "I'll tell you what I'm excited about: libraries in my area, you be able to go to on Monday."
Only a few finishing touches were needed at Fresh Cuts on Midvale in Philadelphia's East Falls section.
It looks like new inside and is ready for a new start.
"Phew, that was three and a half months of torture," said owner Joseph Davis.
Davis says when you arrive, you'll see a sign outside the shop that states his employees are trained to work safely during the pandemic.
Inside there are dividers.
"The young lady or assistant, she will take your temperature," said Davis.
If you don't want to wait inside for your turn, he's made that possible.
"You take a buzzer. You can take it with you and when we're ready for you we'll give you a call," said Davis.
Along with hair salons, nail salons, spas private swim clubs and the outside portions of zoos can open. Indoor and religious gathering of no more than 25 people is also allowed.
Fairmount neighbor Brenda Grzywinski would love to book a nail appointment.
"Yes, I want to get them done so badly," said Grzywinski.
But she says she's going to wait, it's too risky.
While counties in southeastern Pennsylvania moves to green, officials in Philadelphia say they will be keeping some restrictions in place until July 3.
The following will reopen on Friday in Philadelphia:
-Residential swimming pools and private swim clubs
-Zoos (outside only)
-Personal services such as salons, barbers, and spas
-Small indoor social and religious gatherings (up to 25 people)
GREEN PHASE IN PENNSYLVANIA
WORK & CONGREGATE SETTING RESTRICTIONS
-Continued Telework Strongly Encouraged
-Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Updated Business and Building Safety Requirements
-All Businesses Operating at 50% Occupancy in the Yellow Phase May Increase to 75% Occupancy
-Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance
-Congregate Care Restrictions in Place
-Prison and Hospital Restrictions Determined by Individual Facilities
-Schools Subject to CDC and Commonwealth Guidance
SOCIAL RESTRICTIONS
-Large Gatherings of More Than 250 Prohibited
-Masks Are Required When Entering a Business
-Restaurants and Bars Open at 50% Occupancy
-Personal Care Services (including hair salons and barbershops) Open at 50% Occupancy and by Appointment Only
-Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities, and Personal Care Services (such as gyms and spas) Open at 50% Occupancy with Appointments Strongly Encouraged
-All Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) Open at 50% Occupancy
-Construction Activity May Return to Full Capacity with Continued Implementation of Protocols
