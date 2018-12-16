U.S. & WORLD

Prada pulls display after accusations of blackface imagery

EMBED </>More Videos

Prada pulls display after accusations of blackface imagery. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on December 16, 2018.

Prada, the luxury Italian fashion house, has removed keychains from its stores and displays after being accused of using blackface imagery.

Large versions of the animal-themed trinkets were featured in Prada's display window in its Soho store in New York City.

The criticism surrounded a set of keychains modeled after a brown monkey with large lips.

A lawyer for the Center of Constitutional Rights said she was shocked to see the blackface imagery.

Prada has responded by removing the keychains and the displays from its stores.

The company tweeted that, "#Prada Group never had the intention of offending anyone and we abhor all forms of racism and racist imagery."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldfashion
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Beware of this Netflix scam email
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
Better Business Bureau warns shoppers of holiday scams
Man confined to wheelchair after spinal injury walks to receive college degree
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Police officers in Camden deliver toys to families in need
Allentown property owners facing possible tax hike in 2019
Pennsylvania State Police search for missing 85-year-old woman
Man confined to wheelchair after spinal injury walks to receive college degree
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after assaulting police officer in Philly
Del. baby found dead in Manhattan hotel; 2 women in custody
Nativity scene stolen from Italian Market in South Philadelphia
Man killed in shooting in Feltonville
Man hospitalized after being shot in Germantown restaurant
Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Logan
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
5 injured, including 4 police officers in Fern Rock house fire
Show More
Sports betting begins at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia
Man charged in online threats to Lafayette College
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Crescentville
Pete Davidson OK after alarming Instagram post: NYPD
Vernon Odom's legendary career at Action News
More News