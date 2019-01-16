SOCIETY

Rare orchid found at Longwood Gardens in Chester County

EMBED </>More Videos

Rare orchid found at Longwood Gardens in Chester County. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on January 16, 2019.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) --
An orchid usually found in Japan and China has turned up at Longwood Gardens in Chester County.

Officials say it could have been there for a decade without anyone noticing it.

The rare orchid was spotted over the summer in a back wooded lot of the gardens.

It has fruit rather than flowers.

It was discovered by a Longwood Gardens employee as he was taking a walk.

The orchid has such specific nutritional needs that it has never before been found in the United States.

"We think that the seeds may have hitchhiked on the root ball of another plant that we were importing, and when we look at the records, we know a lot of plants were coming from Japan the late 1970s and early 1980s, so the timing matches up there," said Peter Zale of Longwood Gardens.

Experts are now trying to figure out exactly how it's growing and what it's feeding on.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newslongwood gardens
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Smoking ban at N.J. public beaches, parks in effect
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
'World record egg' cracks the internet
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Some Snow, Heavy Rain Followed By Arctic Air
Police report barricade situation in Olney
Smoking ban at N.J. public beaches, parks in effect
Teen struck in hit-and-run crash in Allentown
Person claiming to be pipeline worker targets woman on Instagram
Several states are issuing SNAP benefits early amid government shutdown
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
$5000 reward issued for tire slashing incident in Tredyffrin
Show More
Pennsylvania sued over ban on state's coverage of abortion
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Crews battle Bristol Twp. house fire, 4 injured
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
Fire hits same Trenton block a year later, 25 displaced
More News