Security guard fired after using racial slur to teach student why he shouldn't use it

MADISON, Wisconsin (WPVI) -- A security guard in Wisconsin was fired for using a racial slur. However, the guard says he was using the word to counsel a student about why it shouldn't be used.

Marlon Anderson says he repeated the slur as he was correcting a student who used it in an effort to explain why this language is unacceptable.

But the high school has a zero-tolerance policy, so Anderson was fired.

"If a young man is walking through the hallways, walking through life with a mentality that I'm an n-word, he needs to be told you are so much more than a word that was given to you to oppress you," says Anderson.



Hundreds of students walked out of class in solidarity with Anderson.

He also says love and support has poured in from all over the world.

Cher even tweeted about it, saying she would cover any of his legal expenses.

Anderson was offered a temporary job, but if he gets his job back, he says he will continue to motivate students and spread positivity.
