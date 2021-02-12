Still need a Valentine's Day plan in Philadelphia? Here are some options

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a Valentine's Day like we've never had, we're in a pandemic. But that doesn't mean the holiday of love is off, it's just going to be done majorly different. So we took a look what some local businesses are serving and offering to celebrate safely.First, we stopped by Spring Garden Flowers at 1209 Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia. The lights were on late Thursday night well past normal operating hours. COVID hasn't curbed the need for their services. Flowers for sweethearts are still a big item."We're still taking orders until we can sell everything we got. We have plenty of red roses, plenty of colors, vase arrangements, plants and candy," said owner George Atkins.Next, it was on to Small Oven Pastry Shop at 2204 Washington Avenue. It certainly wouldn't be Valentine's Day without chocolates.Owner Chad Durkin says their feature item this year is a "sweetheart smashtart." You break open a giant pink-colored white chocolate heart to find a decadent homemade raspberry tart."Come on in we have extra stuff available. If you're loved one doesn't like super sweet things we have tons of croissants, all sorts of baked goods," said Durkin.For a night out, totally socially distanced, check out 18th and Walnut Street. The AKA Hotel, a.kitchen and a.bar+bottles are offering dinner and a movie in one of the suits."The great thing is you don't have to stay over. You can come in have literally dinner and a movie and go home," said owner Ellen Yin.Finally, if you want to head out for dinner the old fashioned way, Cantina Feliz at 2321 Fairmount Avenue is crafting three perfectly colored cocktails for the weekend. They're offering dining inside or in their heated tent."All of them are served up. They all have very nice flavor profiles. They all are designed to complement the tasting menu the chefs are putting together," said General Manager Will Murphy.