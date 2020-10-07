hometown hero

South Jersey man puts off retirement to keep hospitals stocked during COVID-19

By
EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey man who helps keep local hospital stocked with supplies was about to retire, but after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he knew he played an important role.

The boxes on the shelves at the AtlantiCare warehouse in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey are filled with everyday hospital items.

"Tourniquets for orthopedic surgeries, lap sponges," explained logistics supervisor Michael Merlino.

They are items you don't think about until you need them. The need has never been greater because of COVID-19.

"The idea is just to have it here so we don't run into a situation where we're stocked out," said Merlino, who has managed the warehouse for decades.

If you ask him anything about one of the 1,300 supplies he carries, he has an answer.

"Any time we want to look something up, the rest of us have to look it up, but Mike knows the number off the top of his head," said Barbara Young, the assistant VP of the supply chain for AtlantiCare.

Mike had planned on retiring last June, but when the pandemic began, he saw it as his duty to keep the warehouse running.

Before the pandemic, the warehouse was shipping out maybe two trucks every day. As COVID-19 cases surged, so did the need for supplies by about 18 times.

"Things were happening very, very quickly, our products were coming and going at rates unlike anything we've ever seen before," said Young.

Merlino will finally retire in about a week, two days after he turns 65. He says in all these years and through the pandemic, he's just been doing this job.

"He has been unbelievably critical to our success," said Young.

Merlino has been a hero to the people around him.

"We're ordinary people doing ordinary work for extraordinary purposes, said Merlino.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyegg harbor townshiphealthcoronavirusfeel goodhometown hero
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMETOWN HERO
Community police officer feeds neighborhood
Health care worker battling cancer gets help from community
ER nurse, wife put restaurant dreams on hold to cook for community
Community health worker helps patients through pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Instead of a tip, server finds "MASK" written on receipt
Postal employee accused of dumping 1,800 pieces of mail
Vandals keep targeting man's Trump signs
WWII vet receives high school diploma right before 100th birthday
Vandals Tear Up Youth Soccer Fields in Bucks County
West Chester University continuing remote learning into 2021
Scene for VP debate: Red, white and blue - and plexiglass
Show More
2 NJ board of elections officials test positive for COVID-19; will not impact early voting
Union says yes to fans, Philly waiting to decide Eagles' fate
Father arrested on sex assault charges in death of baby
Ocean Spray gives TikTok user new truck after viral video
Meet Michell Kott, Bethlehem's first female police chief
More TOP STORIES News