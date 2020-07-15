Surprise proposal for New Jersey doctor on frontlines of pandemic

#SURPRISEPROPSAL Early on during the pandemic, Dr. Rachel Nash and @NeilMakhija chose to temporarily live apart for safety reasons, as he as asthma. Tonight, he proposed! Family, friends & strangers toasted the couple, also doing pots & pans for heros! #Congratulations @6abc pic.twitter.com/CzKscdlM9c — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) July 15, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A doctor on the frontlines of the coronavirus got the proposal of a lifetime on Tuesday night."I was really shocked!" said Dr. Rachel Nash, while standing on Locust Way, the very path they had their first date in Philadelphia.She has been treating patients with coronavirus at Cooper University Hospital."This spot is really special to us, even though it's under construction right now. And Rachel is a hero and this moment is truly special," said fiancé, Neil Makhija.Family, friends, even strangers were part of the engagement, celebrating the happy couple with the banging pots and pans at their usual 7 p.m. time for those risking their lives during the pandemic."What is it like to have strangers who are part of your engagement and then celebrating you for all that you're doing on the frontlines?" asked reporter Christie Ileto."The pots and pans for health care workers has always struck me and made me emotional because it's not often that I feel we're always recognized for all that we do," said Dr. Nash. "And to have that and to have these people be apart of it, I think it's great!"Earlier this year, the couple chose to briefly live apart for safety reasons as Makhija has asthma.He says while temporarily apart, he would sing their favorite song over Zoom to her. That same song was playing as he proposed Tuesday night.