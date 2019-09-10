Society

Video of toddler 'besties' running toward each other, hugging in NYC goes viral

Two toddlers in New York City are warming hearts all over Facebook after one dad posted a video of these two 'besties.'

Maxwell and Finnegan are described as inseparable. The two-year-olds have only known each other for over a year, and Maxwell's dad says they are partners in crime.

"When they are away from each other, they are always asking about one another," Michael D Cisneros told ABC. "They go to music class together, Dana Banana, and they love to dance- both are excellent dancers."

Michael Cisneros told ABC they play tennis with Finnegan's parents and bought gear for the boys to play as well. In another video, Cisneros said "We have two dogs and Finnegan's parents have one. They are both yelling at our dog Bella to stop barking."

The reaction from people on Facebook: Keep spreading love.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly
Police ID woman shot and killed while driving in Germantown
Medical waste, including syringe and vial of blood, found in Delaware River
Fire company reinstated after parting ways with member with alleged ties to extremist group
Mother charged with murder in death of 4-month-old baby
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
Show More
Suspect surrenders after girl inappropriately touched at Walmart
Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
AccuWeather: Nice and warm today, hot and humid Wednesday
Fmr. Eagles QB Foles injured in debut with Jaguars
Off-duty Philadelphia police officer killed in weekend crash
More TOP STORIES News