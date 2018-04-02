The event, which involves children rolling hard-boiled eggs across the South Lawn, is the biggest social event every year for the president's family. The White House announced last week that lawn bowling was the first lady's addition.
PHOTOS: White House Easter Egg Roll 2018
The event also included costumed characters, performances by military bands and an area where children can write letters to troops. Several members of the administration and others were on the list of those who read to children at the reading nook, including the first lady, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.