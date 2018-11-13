INDIANA --A UPS driver in Indiana snapped a photo of a child playing in leaves at the edge of a road in hopes of raising awareness of the dangers for other drivers and parents.
That photo has since gone viral.
"I couldn't believe it at first, my heart completely stopped," Jordan Weaver told WSBT-TV. "Luckily I parked across the street from the stop, so I didn't see the child until after I made the delivery. So I immediately grabbed my phone, and went and asked the mother if I could take a picture, you know."
Weaver says, unfortunately, UPS drivers see situations like this all the time.
"Countless times a day. Distracted driving is the main one. You see so many people on their phones not paying attention to the roads around them. Especially in neighborhoods like this," Weaver said.
The photos stands as a good reminder for parents to keep their children out of harm's way and away from leaf piles and snow piles near the road.
Weaver also hopes the photo makes drivers pay more attention when they get behind the wheel.
