Vietnam veteran who honors war veterans surprised with new truck

A benefit dinner held in New Castle County, Delaware helped a Vietnam veteran with a very special pickup truck.You may remember earlier this year we told you about Ron Elliott.He uses his truck to transport the caskets of veteran's to cemeteries for their burials.The sides of the truck are covered with the names of those he has transported, from World War II all the way to the Vietnam War.Elliott has traveled up and down the east coast, but after years of wear and tear, he needs a new truck.He thought Saturday night's dinner at the Mill Creek Fire Company was to raise money for a new one -- until he learned otherwise.Carman Ford surprised Elliott with a replacement truck.After getting over the shock, Elliott went outside and looked at his new set of wheels.He says he can't wait to continue his work.