SOCIETY

Vietnam veteran who honors war veterans surprised with new truck

EMBED </>More Videos

Vietnam veteran who honors war veterans surprised with new truck. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (WPVI) --
A benefit dinner held in New Castle County, Delaware helped a Vietnam veteran with a very special pickup truck.

You may remember earlier this year we told you about Ron Elliott.

He uses his truck to transport the caskets of veteran's to cemeteries for their burials.

The sides of the truck are covered with the names of those he has transported, from World War II all the way to the Vietnam War.

Elliott has traveled up and down the east coast, but after years of wear and tear, he needs a new truck.

He thought Saturday night's dinner at the Mill Creek Fire Company was to raise money for a new one -- until he learned otherwise.

Carman Ford surprised Elliott with a replacement truck.

After getting over the shock, Elliott went outside and looked at his new set of wheels.

He says he can't wait to continue his work.

RELATED: Vietnam vet uses pickup truck to make sure war veterans are never forgotten
EMBED More News Videos

Vietnam vet uses pickup truck to make sure war veterans are never forgotten. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 26, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydelaware newsPhilly Proudvietnam warveterans
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Willey family determined to rebuild popular Willey Farms
Kansas City Symphony breaks world record
Ice skating rink unveiled at the Mall of America
Army beats Navy 17-10 at Lincoln Financial Field
More Society
Top Stories
Fire erupts after car crashes into historic building in Hatboro
Man hospitalized after stabbing on SEPTA trolley
Army beats Navy for 3rd straight time and Trump at game
Man shot in chest during fight in Rhawnhurst
Fire at Super 8 motel in Newark ruled an arson; suspect arrested
Man critical after shooting in Germantown
Propane tanks stolen from two locations in NE Philadelphia
Toys delivered to children in hospitals in Philadelphia
Show More
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
1 dead following apartment fire in Lehigh County
Truck crashes into utility pole, takes out wires in Newport, Del.
Man sentenced to life in abduction, sexual assault of girl
6 dead, dozens hurt in nightclub stampede on Italy's coast
More News