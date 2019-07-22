Society

President Trump drops in on MAGA-themed wedding to chants of 'USA'

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- You never want to upstage the bride and groom at a wedding. But when you're President of the United States, it's impossible to fly under the radar.

President Donald Trump delivered the ultimate wedding gift when he dropped in on a MAGA-themed wedding on July 20 while visiting his Bedminster golf club. Video of POTUS' wedding crash was posted across social media and shared via Storyful.

Trump greeted the awestruck couple, identified in news reports as Nicole Perosi and PJ Mongelli, and took photos with them while a raucous crowd of gusts chanted "USA, USA, USA" and "Trump, Trump, Trump".
According to NJ.com, the couple was engaged at Trump's golf club in 2017 and were hopeful the President would make an appearance at their wedding. Safe to say this is one wedding gift they won't be looking to regift.
