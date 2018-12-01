'We waited for you' Cartoon reunites Bush family in Heaven.

GEORGE H.W. BUSH

President George H. W. Bush: Moving cartoon reunites Bush 41 with Barbara and daughter

HOUSTON, Texas --
The love story of the longest-married couple in presidential history is continuing on in a heartfelt illustration, reuniting the pair after seven months apart.

On Friday, President George H.W. Bush passed away. His wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, died earlier this year in April.

Now Clarion Ledger newspaper cartoonist Marshall Ramsey has created a moving image of the pair in Heaven with their 3-year-old daughter Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953.

As the trio greets each other, hand-in-hand, in the clouds, Mrs. Bush only says a few words to the president, but they're just enough for this touching tribute: "We waited for you."



The family is alongside the aircraft, a Grumman TBM Avenger, that President Bush flew as a U.S. Navy pilot and lieutenant during World War II. The plane took a hit during a bombing raid and the president would have to be rescued.

Ramsey tweeted the illustration, noting that President Bush was the first president he drew as a cartoonist when his career began in 1988. President Bush was elected to the Oval Office in 1989.


The cartoon completes the work Ramsey started immediately after Mrs. Bush's passing. That first cartoon shows Mrs. Bush, with angel wings and her signature pearls, entering the golden gates of Heaven with arms outstretched as Robin runs to her.

Again, they don't need to say a lot for you to feel the emotion there. "Mama!" Robin exclaims as Mrs. Bush says her name.



President Bush and Mrs. Bush celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in January.

