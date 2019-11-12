Society

World War II veteran receives long-overdue honor

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nelson Henry waited 75 years for a pivotal moment. It was the moment that the Army designated the 96-year-old's discharge as "honorable."

Decades ago, when Henry was discharged after service during World War II, his discharge was classified as a so-called "blue discharge."

The discharge, which was delivered on blue paper, was later deemed a discriminatory practice that robbed thousands of African-American and gay service members of military benefits since they were not honorably discharged.



Henry's family fought for years to have the decision reversed. This summer, they had success with their mission, and Henry's discharged was deemed "honorable."

On Tuesday, his colleagues and residents are The Watermark in Philadelphia are gathering to honor him and dozens of veterans in their community.

His family, lawyers, lawmakers and others who supported his successful appeal are also part of the celebration.
