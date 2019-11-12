World War II veteran receives long-overdue honor

OVERDUE HONOR: World War II #veteran finally receives honorable discharge after 75 years of waiting. Nelson Henry of #Philadephia had initially received a “blue discharge,” a discriminatory practice that denied thousands of African American soldiers many military benefits. @6abc pic.twitter.com/lNtQcWgdBg — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) November 12, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nelson Henry waited 75 years for a pivotal moment. It was the moment that the Army designated the 96-year-old's discharge as "honorable."Decades ago, when Henry was discharged after service during World War II, his discharge was classified as a so-called "blue discharge."The discharge, which was delivered on blue paper, was later deemed a discriminatory practice that robbed thousands of African-American and gay service members of military benefits since they were not honorably discharged.Henry's family fought for years to have the decision reversed. This summer, they had success with their mission, and Henry's discharged was deemed "honorable."On Tuesday, his colleagues and residents are The Watermark in Philadelphia are gathering to honor him and dozens of veterans in their community.His family, lawyers, lawmakers and others who supported his successful appeal are also part of the celebration.