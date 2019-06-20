community journalist

14-year-old raises thousands for homeless veterans in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- As a child, Cole McCafferty would ask his father how a veteran could possibly be homeless.

Now, at the age of 14, he has the nation's attention with his campaign.

It is called #ColesChallenge and it aims to raise both funds and awareness for homeless veterans.

One of the ways he is making a difference is by raising money for Philadelphia's Veterans Multi-Service Center. Still under construction, the resident home will feature a cafeteria dedicated as "Cole's Kitchen." It is located at the former site of Edison High School and is a tribute to the Edison 64 Veterans Community. The VMC tells us Edison High lost more graduate students in the Vietnam War than any other high school in the United States.

Cole's father, Brian, encourages all children to take up their own form of this challenge.

It has also garnered the support of Philadelphia Eagles owner, Jeffrey Lurie, and Dallas Cowboys Owner, Jerry Jones.

To learn more about #ColesChallenge, visit their Facebook page.
