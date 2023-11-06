Sofi Corner Cafe blends French and Moroccan cultures and cuisines

Sofi Corner Cafe is a brand-new spot for French-Moroccan cuisine is a unique addition to the neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a brand new eatery in the Washington Square West neighborhood and, only a few months since opening, many nights are selling out before closing.

Sofi Corner Cafe is named after co-owner Soufiane Boutliliss' nickname.

As the chef, he uses the cooking methods and recipes of his Moroccan upbringing to create dishes like tagines as well as sandwiches, salads, and egg dishes.

His partner Christophe Mathon handles marketing and operations, but also comes from a French family that had restaurants, so he puts his hospitality know-how to work front-of-house.

Together, they have created a cozy and inviting space that combines their backgrounds and the cuisines they grew up eating.

French croissants and baguettes are baked fresh onsite every day, and the clay pots of Moroccan cuisine are used to slowly cook meat dishes on the stovetop for hours.

The BYO cafe is open for breakfast, brunch, and lunch every day except Monday.

Sofi Corner Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

1112 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Tuesday-Friday, 7:30am-4 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.