Son backs over father, kills him in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after police say he was fatally struck by his son who was behind the wheel on Wednesday in Philadelphia.It happened around 2 p.m. on the 3600 block of N. 2nd Street in the Hunting Park section.According to police, the 64-year-old man was struck when his son was backing up a vehicle.The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.No charges have been filed at this time.