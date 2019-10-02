Son backs over father, kills him in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after police say he was fatally struck by his son who was behind the wheel on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

It happened around 2 p.m. on the 3600 block of N. 2nd Street in the Hunting Park section.

According to police, the 64-year-old man was struck when his son was backing up a vehicle.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

No charges have been filed at this time.
