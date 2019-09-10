Souderton Area School District Contending With Ransomware Cyberattack

By
The Souderton Area School District has become the most recent apparent victim of a ransomware cyberattack that struck soon after the beginning of the new school year.

Superintendent Dr. Frank Gallagher says that the district's computer network was hit by the malware attack on September 1, after students had returned to class the week before.

Officials released a statement a short time later reading, in part, "District administration immediately shut down the district-wide computer network and disabled Internet connections to prevent further damage."

District officials also say they are working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, FBI, Secret Service, and a cybersecurity firm to remedy the situation.

Cyberattacks have proven a menace to individuals and organizations of all sizes, including the crippling of the Philadelphia court system earlier this year.

Stay with 6abc for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
souderton boroughpennsylvania newscyberattack
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly
Death of man found in Jersey shore home investigated as a homicide
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
Delaware police: Man used rake to fatally strike relative
PHL hosting job fair for transgender people in Center City
Show More
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
Delaware investigates 3 possible cases of vape-related lung issues
Fireworks abruptly end Temple's OT field hockey game
Police ID woman shot and killed while driving in Germantown
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
More TOP STORIES News