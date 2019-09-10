The Souderton Area School District has become the most recent apparent victim of a ransomware cyberattack that struck soon after the beginning of the new school year.
Superintendent Dr. Frank Gallagher says that the district's computer network was hit by the malware attack on September 1, after students had returned to class the week before.
Officials released a statement a short time later reading, in part, "District administration immediately shut down the district-wide computer network and disabled Internet connections to prevent further damage."
District officials also say they are working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, FBI, Secret Service, and a cybersecurity firm to remedy the situation.
Cyberattacks have proven a menace to individuals and organizations of all sizes, including the crippling of the Philadelphia court system earlier this year.
Stay with 6abc for updates.
Souderton Area School District Contending With Ransomware Cyberattack
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News