Source: Serial suspect HIV positive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --We have a major update Friday night in the serial sexual assault spree across South Philadelphia.
A source tells Action News that the alleged predator has HIV.
We're told hospital officials verified it.
Authorities are now urging the victims to get tested.
Police this week arrested 37-year-old Safien Williams for the spree, accusing him of assaulting or raping several women since December after following them to their homes or workplaces.
Authorities believe there could be other victims who've yet to come forward, and they too should seek medical attention.
