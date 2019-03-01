Source: Serial suspect HIV positive

Source: Serial suspect HIV positive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We have a major update Friday night in the serial sexual assault spree across South Philadelphia.

A source tells Action News that the alleged predator has HIV.

We're told hospital officials verified it.

Authorities are now urging the victims to get tested.

Police this week arrested 37-year-old Safien Williams for the spree, accusing him of assaulting or raping several women since December after following them to their homes or workplaces.

Authorities believe there could be other victims who've yet to come forward, and they too should seek medical attention.

For more information on the assault cases, click here.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newssex assaultHIV
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Two storms head in for the weekend
Black-tie kickoff party for the Philadelphia Flower Show
Fire heavily damages Catholic school in Blackwood, NJ
Temple on alert after students test positive for mumps
Phillies tickets sales soar after Harper announcement
Woman charged with dragging Delaware trooper with SUV
Daycare abruptly closes leaving parents shocked in Camden County
Victoria's Secret to close 53 stores this year
Show More
La Salle University creates public safety action plan
Philly Flower Show has '60s vibe with 'Flower Power'
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Police: Kidnapping suspect arrested in Del., dead body recovered
Real IDs now available in Pennsylvania
More News