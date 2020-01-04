Sources: Audubon deli owner stabbed to death after confronting tip jar theft suspect

AUDUBON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Sources tell Action News a Camden County deli owner is dead following a fight over a tip jar.

According to sources, the owner of the Shamrock Deli on North Davis Avenue in Audubon accused a man of stealing the tip jar.

The owner confronted the suspect outside the deli around 5 p.m. Friday.

The suspect then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the owner at least once in the neck before fleeing on a bicycle.

Neighbors tell Action News they heard the two shouting.

"I went and looked out the crack in the blinds and I could see two guys yelling across the street. That's happened before so I didn't think anything about it," neighbor Jim Chatelain said.

Chatelain said the next time he looked out, there was a person lying on the ground.

Police arrived and rushed the deli owner to Cooper University Hospital where he died.

So far no arrests have been made.
