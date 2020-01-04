AUDUBON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Sources tell Action News a Camden County deli owner is dead following a fight over a tip jar.
According to sources, the owner of the Shamrock Deli on North Davis Avenue in Audubon accused a man of stealing the tip jar.
The owner confronted the suspect outside the deli around 5 p.m. Friday.
The suspect then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the owner at least once in the neck before fleeing on a bicycle.
Neighbors tell Action News they heard the two shouting.
"I went and looked out the crack in the blinds and I could see two guys yelling across the street. That's happened before so I didn't think anything about it," neighbor Jim Chatelain said.
Chatelain said the next time he looked out, there was a person lying on the ground.
Police arrived and rushed the deli owner to Cooper University Hospital where he died.
So far no arrests have been made.
Sources: Audubon deli owner stabbed to death after confronting tip jar theft suspect
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More