Some Philadelphia police officers placed on leave over social media posts, sources say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sources have confirmed to Action News that a number of Philadelphia police officers have been put on leave and had their service weapons taken as the result of an ongoing investigation into their social media posts.The department is looking into racist and offensive comments that appeared on several officers' Facebook pages.This comes as Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross released a statement Thursday saying an independent law firm will help the department investigate those posts.Ross said the firm will help investigate each case individually before any disciplinary action is taken.He said the city's law department is "instructing the law firm to conduct its review expeditiously and to review the most egregious posts first."Ross said the department is "cognizant of the First Amendment implications." However, he said it appears some comments are not protected by the First Amendment."When a police officer's expression of his or her opinions erodes the Police Department's ability to do its job and maintain the public's trust, the department is permitted to act, including disciplining officers when the circumstances allow for it," he said.In addition, Ross said the department is taking several steps toward addressing the issue, including anti-racist and anti-bias training, training on social media and discrimination policies, and an internal auditing process to monitor social media posts by police personnel. The department said earlier this week it was investigating the posts which were compiled in a database by the Plain View Project and published this weekend by Injustice Watch , a not-for-profit journalism organization.Attorney Emily Baker-White reviewed public posts of more than 14,000 officers in eight cities, including Philadelphia, York, Pennsylvania, Dallas, St. Louis and Phoenix. According to Injustice Watch, of the more than 1,000 Philadelphia officers identified on Facebook by Baker-White, 328 of them posted troubling content.Many of the comments called for violence against Muslims, protestors, immigrants, and those accused of crimes. Some posts celebrated police brutality and in a few cases called for violence against women.