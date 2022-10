Flames poured from the roof as firefighters tried to douse the two-alarm fire.

Fire officials investigating condominium fire in Voorhees, New Jersey

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire officials in South Jersey are investigating what caused a massive blaze to take over a condominium.

Fire engines blocked off Roberts Way in Voorhees around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Flames poured from the roof as firefighters tried to douse the two-alarm fire.

It took crews over an hour to get the upper hand.

As of Sunday morning, there are no reports of any injuries.